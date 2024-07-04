Weight loss drugs linked with increased risk of rare eye-blinding condition, study finds

New Delhi: Popular weight loss drugs have been linked to an uncommon eye-blinding condition, according to a new study.

Patients with diabetes or obesity are commonly prescribed weight loss drugs, such as Ozempic or Wegovy, containing the protein semaglutide, which helps manage blood sugar by promoting production of insulin.

A team of researchers, led by those from the Massachusetts Eye and Ear hospital, US, found that patients with obesity who were prescribed these weight loss drugs were over seven times more likely to be diagnosed with NAION, or 'Non-Arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy', causing sudden vision loss in one eye.