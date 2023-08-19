When storms disrupt life underwater

In June 2023, beachgoers in Karnataka’s Malpe were startled to find piles of noodle-like materials on the beach. Scientists identified it as shells of cellophane tube worms—a marine worm found on the seabed. Considering the mass die-off of the worms that happened on the heels of the tropical cyclone Biparjoy’s movement, experts speculate that the force of the cyclone may have played a role in it. “Such events can be attributed to the disruption of habitats and changes in ocean currents caused by cyclones,” says Sureshkumar.