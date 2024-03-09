Whey, a new way to extract gold from e-waste

In New Zealand, Mint Innovation has put microbes on the job. Their recovery process uses 2 per cent of the power and water per kilogram of gold compared with conventional mined resources, the company website claims. Scientists from China and Europe have turned to cheap graphene products to extract 100 per cent gold selectively from the cocktail of copper, cobalt, silver, and other metals that go into gadgets. The Royal Mint, UK, has gone public with its plans to set up the world’s first plant to mine valuable metals from electronic refuse. It uses patented new chemistry is developed by Canadian startup Excir.