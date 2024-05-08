'Wrinkes Acche Hain': Un-ironed clothes can help fight climate change

Chetan Singh Solanki, founder of the Energy Swaraj Movement, said, 'We are saving nearly 1,25,000 kg of carbon emission every Monday. One of the simplest solutions to climate change is ‘Not-Doing-Something’ (NDS)”. “Our 'Wrinkles Achhe Hain' (WAH) campaign is picking up. In this, we are asking people to wear non-ironed clothes on Monday,' he said.

By not ironing one pair of clothes, we can save up to 200 grams of carbon emission, he said.

''When millions do the same, there is huge carbon emission saving and it becomes fashionable. Currently, 6,25,000 people are joining on every Monday. We are saving nearly 1,25,000 kg of carbon emission every Monday. I wish that by this year's end, over 1 crore people will join in this WAH Monday campaign,'' he said.

An official said the CSIR is also planning to reduce 10 per cent electricity consumption across all its labs.

Prof. Solanki recently installed India’s largest Climate Clock atop the CSIR headquarters building to spread awareness about climate change and its ill effects.