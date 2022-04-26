DH Speak Out: April 26, 2022

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader KT Rama Rao on April 25 slammed Congress and called the party a redundant institution.

“We've no relations with Congress. It's a redundant institution. People of India gave them opportunities for over 50 years. Country has been let down by Congress and BJP. In my humble opinion, Congress has been tried, tested & dusted. I see no future for it,” he said.

