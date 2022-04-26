DH Speak Out: April 26, 2022

DH Speak Out: April 26, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 26 2022, 05:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2022, 05:52 ist

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader KT Rama Rao on April 25 slammed Congress and called the party a redundant institution.

“We've no relations with Congress. It's a redundant institution. People of India gave them opportunities for over 50 years. Country has been let down by Congress and BJP. In my humble opinion, Congress has been tried, tested & dusted. I see no future for it,” he said.

Watch here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Telangana Rashtra Samithi
K T Rama Rao
Indian Politics
Congress
Speak Out

Related videos

What's Brewing

Crew of first private flight to ISS return to Earth

Crew of first private flight to ISS return to Earth

In Pics | World's top 10 richest women in 2022

In Pics | World's top 10 richest women in 2022

World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119

World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119

Six tips for post-pandemic parenting

Six tips for post-pandemic parenting

I was touched inappropriately at a young age: Kangana

I was touched inappropriately at a young age: Kangana

In Pics | 10 most active volcanoes around the world

In Pics | 10 most active volcanoes around the world

 