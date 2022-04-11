Speak Out: April 11, 2022

The death of Chandru, 22, who was stabbed during a road rage altercation is tragic and condemnable. The guilty must be brought to book. But Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s bid to evoke passions by giving the incident a communal twist is dangerous and must be condemned.
Even as Jnanedra slammed Opposition leader Siddaramaiah's criticism against him saying that the law and order situation in Karnataka was just fine, few members of a Hindu outfit allegedly vandalised four stalls owned by Muslim merchants at Nuggikeri Anjaneya temple premises on the outskirts of Dharwad on Saturday.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Don't know Hindi? You might be in trouble
'More explosives' for razing Noida twin towers: Experts
Indian women lose 0-3 to Netherlands in Junior WC semis
Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet
Space boosting design ideas for a living room
217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India
Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave
Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos
How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts