Speak Out: April 11, 2022

Speak Out: April 11, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 11 2022, 07:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 07:59 ist

The death of Chandru, 22, who was stabbed during a road rage altercation is tragic and condemnable. The guilty must be brought to book. But Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s bid to evoke passions by giving the incident a communal twist is dangerous and must be condemned.

Even as Jnanedra slammed Opposition leader Siddaramaiah's criticism against him saying that the law and order situation in Karnataka was just fine, few members of a Hindu outfit allegedly vandalised four stalls owned by Muslim merchants at Nuggikeri Anjaneya temple premises on the outskirts of Dharwad on Saturday.

