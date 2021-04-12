Speak Out: April 12, 2021

Challenging the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that she would not back down against the saffron party and continue to live like a Royal Bengal Tiger. The feisty Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo made it clear that she would never implement the CAA and NRC in Bengal.

“As long as I am alive, I will not bow down. I will live like a Royal Bengal tiger. I have already announced that I will not implement CAA and NRC in Bengal and my stand will never change,” said Mamata.

