Speak Out: April 13, 2021

A war of words between the BJP leaders and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the deaths of four people in a firing by Central forces in Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi continued on Monday.
Former State BJP president Rahul Sinha said that if necessary the Central forces could have shot more than four persons to stop rigging. Reacting to his comments Mamata said that such persons should be banned from politics.
