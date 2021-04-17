Speak Out - April 17, 2021

J P Nadda on Thursday said that the days of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee at power in West Bengal are numbered. Nadda, who addressed four rallies in the state today sought to counter the TMC supremo’s “outsider” jibe at the BJP claiming that it was the saffron party who are “insiders” to the state as they spread the wisdom of the luminaries of Bengal to the country.
