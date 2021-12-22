Speak Out: December 22, 2021

Taking a swipe at his rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government is trying to raise the marriage age of women to 21 so that they can have time to study and progress, but this has upset some.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Rupee becomes Asia's worst performer
Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch
First-ever SMS sells for $121,000 in Paris auction
Woman set on fire by neighbour over puppy's name
India among world's top 3 dope violators: WADA report
Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021: Report
How livestream shopping works in China
How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'
Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare