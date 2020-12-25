Speak Out: December 25, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she was not invited to the centenary celebrations of Visva Bharati by the authorities of the central university.

Adressing a press meet in Kolkata, Banerjee said that those who are currently at the helm of the university are not integral to carrying forward Tagore's legacy and none of them can unsettle the 100-year-old institute's glorious tradition.

"No, I can't recall having received any invitation to the function. I, however, posted on Twitter that Visva Bharati evokes a sense of pride having completed 100 years of establishment," she said.

"Yesterday they (Visva Bharati authorities) sent me a message requesting me to give them some time during my visit to Bolpur on December 28 and 29. I told them I have five-six programmes lined up during my one and half-day visit. But no, they didn't invite me to the centenary function today," she asserted.