Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said that he liked eating cattle meat and that it was his right, while accusing his own partymen of lacking the courage to speak out.

“I had once said in the Assembly that I eat cattle meat. Who is anybody to ask? Food habits are my right. If you don’t eat, don’t. I eat because I like it. Does one need the courage to say this,” Siddaramaiah said at the Congress’ foundation day event.

