Speak Out: December 30, 2021

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday sought support of women in the forthcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh to form the next government in the state even as she once again attacked prime minister Narendra Modi for 'selling' public sector companies to private players.

Priyanka, who interacted with women at Sirsaganj in UP's Firozabad district, assured them that her party would initiate several measures for the welfare of women if it came to power.

"Women have to face a lot of problems in their lives. They have to struggle to get educated, and they face difficulties after marriage also. The political parties only make tall promises at the time of the polls and forget them after the elections are over," she said.

