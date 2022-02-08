Speak Out: February 8, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday quoted extensively from former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to rebut Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of his government on a range of issues.

Modi quoted from Nehru's Independence Day address and popular book 'Discovery of India' to counter Congress's remarks on the government's assertions on following constitutional duties along with constitutional rights.

Quoting Nehru's speech from the Red Fort, Modi had said India's first prime minister had thrown up his arms when it came to tackling inflation and blamed the unrest in Korea and developments in the US for rising prices of essential items.

