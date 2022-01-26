Speak Out: January 26, 2022

A day after Congress listed him as a star campaigner for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, senior leader RPN Singh on Tuesday ended speculation about his political future by quitting the party to join the rival BJP.

He is the second prominent Congress leader in UP to join the BJP after Jitin Prasada, who was made a Minister in Yogi Adityanath government. Singh along with Prasada and Jyotiraditya Scindia, who became a Union Minister and was present at the function to induct Singh into BJP, were considered close to Rahul Gandhi.

Read More