Speak Out: January 29, 2022

Speak Out: January 29, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 29 2022, 07:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 07:04 ist

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit out at the Samajwadi Party and its president Akhilesh Yadav, calling them supporters of Pakistan and "worshippers of Jinnah".

Adityanath's remark ostensibly refers to the SP president's recent statements on Pakistan and its founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

"They are worshippers of Jinnah, we are worshippers of Sardar Patel. Pakistan is dear to them, we will sacrifice our life for Maa Bharati (Mother India)," Adityanath said in the Hindi tweet without taking any name.

Read More

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Speak Out
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Akhilesh Yadav
BJP
Amit Shah
Yogi Adityanath
Samajwadi Party
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Air India says 'Tata' to mismanagement

DH Toon | Air India says 'Tata' to mismanagement

What goes behind the making of a film poster?

What goes behind the making of a film poster?

Brothers split by partition to reunite in Pakistan

Brothers split by partition to reunite in Pakistan

Gold mining is poisoning Amazon forests with mercury

Gold mining is poisoning Amazon forests with mercury

Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House

Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

 