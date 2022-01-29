Speak Out: January 29, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit out at the Samajwadi Party and its president Akhilesh Yadav, calling them supporters of Pakistan and "worshippers of Jinnah".

Adityanath's remark ostensibly refers to the SP president's recent statements on Pakistan and its founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

"They are worshippers of Jinnah, we are worshippers of Sardar Patel. Pakistan is dear to them, we will sacrifice our life for Maa Bharati (Mother India)," Adityanath said in the Hindi tweet without taking any name.

