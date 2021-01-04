Speak Out: January 4, 2021

Speak Out: January 4, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 04 2021, 07:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2021, 07:26 ist

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav Saturday termed the Covid-19 vaccines to be rolled out in the country as "vaccine of the BJP" and said he would not take the shot, drawing a sharp retort from the ruling party which accused him of "insulting" the doctors and scientists. "How can I trust the vaccine, which will be used for vaccination by the BJP? We cannot get vaccinated by the BJP's vaccine," he told reporters here.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

'Pak terror groups resort to cyber recruitment in J&K'

'Pak terror groups resort to cyber recruitment in J&K'

400 mn km in 163 days, China space probe heads for Mars

400 mn km in 163 days, China space probe heads for Mars

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

A continent where the dead are not counted

A continent where the dead are not counted

 