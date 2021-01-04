Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav Saturday termed the Covid-19 vaccines to be rolled out in the country as "vaccine of the BJP" and said he would not take the shot, drawing a sharp retort from the ruling party which accused him of "insulting" the doctors and scientists. "How can I trust the vaccine, which will be used for vaccination by the BJP? We cannot get vaccinated by the BJP's vaccine," he told reporters here.
- Monday 4 Jan 2021
- updated: 7:35 am IST
Speak Out: January 4, 2021
DHNS,
- Jan 04 2021, 07:26 ist
- updated: Jan 04 2021, 07:26 ist