Speak Out: January 6, 2021

Speak Out: January 6, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 06 2021, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 07:53 ist

Enunciating his energy roadmap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the share of natural gas in India's energy basket will be more than doubled, energy sources diversified and the nation will be connected with one gas pipeline grid to help bring affordable fuel to people and industry.

Inaugurating a 450-km natural gas pipeline between Kochi in Kerala to Mangaluru in Karnataka, he said India under his government is seeing unprecedented work on highways, railway, metro, air, water, digital and gas connectivity which will aid economic development.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Kochi
Mangaluru
pipeline
Speak Out

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Too much democracy! Replan Central Vista'

DH Toon | 'Too much democracy! Replan Central Vista'

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

'Ayurveda treatment cured 800 Covid patients in trials'

'Ayurveda treatment cured 800 Covid patients in trials'

Coronavirus can stay in air for some time, study finds

Coronavirus can stay in air for some time, study finds

 