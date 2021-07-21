Speak Out: July 21, 2021

Speaking to reporters after the Opposition demanded a probe into the alleged snooping, Fadnavis said, "This is a conspiracy to discredit Indian democracy by spreading such news on the eve of the Parliament session. It is noticed that whenever India moves forward, some people try to discredit the country for different interests," he said.
"With the strategy of derailing this convention, the work of the convention is being hampered by spreading fabricated news," he said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Artists turn plywood from BLM protests into sculptures
The invisible hand behind the Tokyo Olympics
Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage
'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'
China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation
This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars