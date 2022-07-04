Speak Out: July 4, 2022

“The Congress always indulged in the politics of appeasement. Terrorism and injustice rise under Congress rule," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while addressing a public meeting here to drum up support for BJP's candidates in the urban civic polls.

Referring to the killing of the tailor in Udaipur, Chouhan said in Rajasthan throats of people are slit under Congress rule. "What is the reason in Rajasthan which is ruled by Congress? Throats of people are slit there. Later, one such case came to light in Maharashtra where their (Congress) government was in power. Now that government has collapsed," he added

