Speak Out: June 19, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 19 2021, 07:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2021, 07:05 ist

Addressing the deadlock over the newly introduced farm laws, which have sparked widespread protests in the country, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said the Centre was open to suggestions.

He further added: Prime Minister has sanctioned 41 oxygen plants for Punjab. 333 Sikhs were removed from govt blacklist. We gave sanctuary to thousands of our brothers and sisters through CAA law. Langar service in all Gurdwaras was exempted from GST.
 

Hardeep Singh Puri
Sikhs
Narendra Modi
Speak Out

