Speak Out: June 20, 2022

The Indian Air Force on Sunday came out with details of the Agnipath scheme for short-term induction of soldiers amid widespread protests in several states by defence job aspirants demanding the withdrawal of the new model.
In its note on the scheme, the IAF described Agnipath as a new human resources management scheme for the armed forces and said a candidate enrolled in the force will be governed by the Air Force Act, 1950.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Sweeping the elephant under the carpet
Roshan Mahanama serves tea to people amid Lanka crisis
A look at power father-child duos in politics
Father's Day: my dad, my hero
How prepared are states for ban on single-use plastics?
The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse
Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole
Sudan wheat harvest waits to rot as hunger crisis looms
Grandma knows best!