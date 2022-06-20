Speak Out: June 20, 2022

Speak Out: June 20, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 20 2022, 07:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 07:41 ist

The Indian Air Force on Sunday came out with details of the Agnipath scheme for short-term induction of soldiers amid widespread protests in several states by defence job aspirants demanding the withdrawal of the new model.

In its note on the scheme, the IAF described Agnipath as a new human resources management scheme for the armed forces and said a candidate enrolled in the force will be governed by the Air Force Act, 1950.

Speak Out
Agnipath Scheme

DH Toon | Sweeping the elephant under the carpet

Roshan Mahanama serves tea to people amid Lanka crisis

A look at power father-child duos in politics

Father's Day: my dad, my hero

How prepared are states for ban on single-use plastics?

The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse

Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole

Sudan wheat harvest waits to rot as hunger crisis looms

Grandma knows best!

