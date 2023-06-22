Speak Out | June 22, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 22 2023, 06:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 06:33 ist

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that countries which don’t want India to progress are making efforts to divide the nation's society. “Demonic forces are opposed to India’s progress and are bent on fomenting trouble by inciting internal feuds,” he said, after visiting the Jagannath temple in Nagpur on Tuesday.

