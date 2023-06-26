Speak Out | June 26, 2023

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday broke down in tears as he recalled the police "atrocities and barbarism" people suffered during the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government on this day in 1975. The RSS leader said any attempt to suppress or trample the voice of the people in a democracy cannot succeed. "You can suppress for some time, like it was during the Emergency period, but you cannot so for long,” he said, adding “People's voice can remain strong in a democratic system and it should remain so."
