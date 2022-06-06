Speak Out: June 6, 2022

Speak Out: June 6, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 06 2022, 06:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 06:26 ist

The BJP on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party and expelled another leader after their comments on Prophet Muhammad were widely condemned.

“The BJP is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy,” the communiqué, issued by national general secretary Arun Singh, read.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Arun Singh
Prophet Mohammed
India News
Speak Out

What's Brewing

Wales end Ukraine's World Cup dream and 64 year wait

Wales end Ukraine's World Cup dream and 64 year wait

DH Toon | Let 'good sense' prevail in India

DH Toon | Let 'good sense' prevail in India

Give ASHA workers better pay, facilities

Give ASHA workers better pay, facilities

Cyber Fraud: Here’s how to avoid falling prey to it

Cyber Fraud: Here’s how to avoid falling prey to it

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

 