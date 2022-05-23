Speak Out: May 23, 2022

AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam said the Union government reducing excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 will help in cooling down the spiralling inflation and bring under control the prices of essential commodities and fares of autorickshaws and taxis.
He also lauded the central government for other measures including provision of Rs 200 subsidy to the poor who got cooking gas connection under the Ujjwala scheme, for 12 cylinders in a year and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the 'crusader' of the common man.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Key Iraq irrigation reservoir close to drying out
10-year-old girl from Mumbai climbs Everest base camp
A bite into Indian-inspired Mauritian cuisine
How climate change affects the quality of your sleep
Lessons for new India from a 'Khichdi Family'
Assam Floods: 18 killed, over 8 lakh affected
Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air
J&K's blooming Foxgloves fail to attract tourists