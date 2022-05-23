Speak Out: May 23, 2022

Speak Out: May 23, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 23 2022, 07:01 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 07:01 ist

AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam said the Union government reducing excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 will help in cooling down the spiralling inflation and bring under control the prices of essential commodities and fares of autorickshaws and taxis.

He also lauded the central government for other measures including provision of Rs 200 subsidy to the poor who got cooking gas connection under the Ujjwala scheme, for 12 cylinders in a year and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the 'crusader' of the common man.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

O Panneerselvam
India News
Indian Politics
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Key Iraq irrigation reservoir close to drying out

Key Iraq irrigation reservoir close to drying out

10-year-old girl from Mumbai climbs Everest base camp

10-year-old girl from Mumbai climbs Everest base camp

A bite into Indian-inspired Mauritian cuisine

A bite into Indian-inspired Mauritian cuisine

How climate change affects the quality of your sleep

How climate change affects the quality of your sleep

Lessons for new India from a 'Khichdi Family'

Lessons for new India from a 'Khichdi Family'

Assam Floods: 18 killed, over 8 lakh affected

Assam Floods: 18 killed, over 8 lakh affected

Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air

Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air

J&K's blooming Foxgloves fail to attract tourists

J&K's blooming Foxgloves fail to attract tourists

 