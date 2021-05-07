Speak Out: May 7, 2021

After the Centre fulfilled the demand for oxygen supply of national capital amid the oxygen crisis, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 6 thanked the Centre for providing 730 tons of oxygen on May 5. “For the first time, Centre supplied 730 tons oxygen to Delhi yesterday. Delhi requires 700 tons. We're thankful to Centre, Delhi HC, and SC. With their efforts, we received 730 tons of oxygen. I request everyone with folded hands to not bring down the supply, we'll be thankful,” Delhi CM said.

As the demand for medical oxygen continues to grow, three Indian warships left the Persian Gulf with oxygen supplies and are headed for Mumbai.

