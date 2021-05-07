Speak Out: May 7, 2021

Speak Out: May 7, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 07 2021, 06:15 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 06:15 ist

After the Centre fulfilled the demand for oxygen supply of national capital amid the oxygen crisis, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 6 thanked the Centre for providing 730 tons of oxygen on May 5. “For the first time, Centre supplied 730 tons oxygen to Delhi yesterday. Delhi requires 700 tons. We're thankful to Centre, Delhi HC, and SC. With their efforts, we received 730 tons of oxygen. I request everyone with folded hands to not bring down the supply, we'll be thankful,” Delhi CM said.

As the demand for medical oxygen continues to grow, three Indian warships left the Persian Gulf with oxygen supplies and are headed for Mumbai. 

Read more

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Speak Out
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Arvind Kejriwal
India
Delhi

What's Brewing

Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space

Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space

US VP Kamala Harris' family in India battles Covid-19

US VP Kamala Harris' family in India battles Covid-19

Why patents on Covid vaccines are so contentious

Why patents on Covid vaccines are so contentious

Support easing vaccine patent rules, but hurdles remain

Support easing vaccine patent rules, but hurdles remain

Delhi's autorickshaws become Covid-19 ambulances

Delhi's autorickshaws become Covid-19 ambulances

From the Newsroom: SC hails HCs' role during pandemic

From the Newsroom: SC hails HCs' role during pandemic

The Channel Islands: Caught in the Brexit crossfire

The Channel Islands: Caught in the Brexit crossfire

Can Covid-19 vaccines affect your period?

Can Covid-19 vaccines affect your period?

Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant

Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant

Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes

Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes

 