Speak Out: November 11, 2021

BJP leader Prabhakar Kore stirred a controversy on Wednesday, saying that Bitcoin was like a 'matka' (earthen pot) and that there people who 'play it.'

"Bitcoin is like matka. There are people who play it. There may be politicians who play it, I can’t deny it," he told reporters in Belagavi in what seemed to be a veiled reference to the crypto scam that has rocked the state.

Read More