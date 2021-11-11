Speak Out: November 11, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 11 2021, 06:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2021, 06:37 ist

BJP leader Prabhakar Kore stirred a controversy on Wednesday, saying that Bitcoin was like a 'matka' (earthen pot) and that there people who 'play it.'

"Bitcoin is like matka. There are people who play it. There may be politicians who play it, I can’t deny it," he told reporters in Belagavi in what seemed to be a veiled reference to the crypto scam that has rocked the state.

Bitcoin
Karnataka
prabhakar kore
Speak Out
Indian Politics
cryptocurrency

