Speak Out: November 17, 2022

As India was handed over the presidency of the G20, the Congress on Wednesday alleged that the grouping's summit in 2023 will be milked by "the world's greatest event manager" for the Lok Sabha elections, an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
