Speak Out: November 19, 2022

Speak Out: November 19, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 19 2022, 07:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 07:20 ist

Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy said that the party's ‘Pancha Rathna Ratha Yaathra’ aims at winning 123 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections and there might be "several types of political polarisation" to achieve the goal, he said.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka Politics

What's Brewing

Great Nicobar Island: Stage set for a great tragedy?

Great Nicobar Island: Stage set for a great tragedy?

DH Toon | Bengaluru NGO steals voters' info

DH Toon | Bengaluru NGO steals voters' info

Open Sesame | The Rajiv Gandhi Case

Open Sesame | The Rajiv Gandhi Case

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

How many galaxies are there in the universe?

How many galaxies are there in the universe?

Kajol had 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar

Kajol had 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar

BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat

BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat

2022 FIFA World Cup: Which major players are missing?

2022 FIFA World Cup: Which major players are missing?

 