Speak Out - November 3, 2020

DHNS
DHNS,
  Nov 03 2020
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 07:41 ist

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Monday said he will implement his poll promise of giving 10 lakh jobs even if that means withholding the salaries of the chief minister, ministers and MLAs. Referring to the constant criticism his RJD has received over its performance during its 15-year rule between 1990-2005, he said some people are "stuck on the stale pages of history, but we care for Bihar's future" and appealed to people to give him "one chance" to govern.

