Speak Out: October 10, 2022

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday announced projects worth Rs 7,000 crore for Uttar Pradesh and said that by 2024, the road infrastructure of the state will be at par with that of the US. After the inauguration of the 81st session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC), Gadkari said a total of Rs 5 lakh crore will be invested on roads in Uttar Pradesh before 2024, an official release said.