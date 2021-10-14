Speak Out: October 14, 2021

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's remarks that moral policing incidents are "actions and reactions" to "hurt sentiments" came under fire on social media where netizens started the #BommaiStopMoralPolicing campaign against his apparent justification of people taking law into their own hands.
