Speak Out: October 31, 2020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 31 2020, 07:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 07:13 ist

Addressing a poll rally here, J P Nadda assailed the Lalu Prasad-led RJD, saying the party has a history of conducting "Tail Piyawan, Danda Bhanjan" rally, underlining its reputation of preferring muscle power to education. "These days even Tejashwi Yadav has started saying we will do this, we will do that. But who can trust you in an election?" he asked.

Bihar
Speak Out
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
J P Nadda
Tejashwi Yadav

