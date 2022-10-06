Speak Out: October 6, 2022

Speak Out: October 6, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 06 2022, 06:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 06:12 ist

Calling for formulation of a comprehensive national population policy which is applicable for all, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored.

“….the population policy has to be formulated considering all these factors mindfully. It should be applicable for all; public awareness campaigns will be required for creating a mindset of total observance of this policy. Only then rules pertaining to population control will yield results,” Bhagwat said while addressing the annual Vijayadashami rally in Nagpur.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

RSS
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
Mohan Bhagwat
India News
Speak Out

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Platitudes

DH Toon | Platitudes

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

Bagalkot's cultural complex

Bagalkot's cultural complex

Snags on the road to success

Snags on the road to success

Nursing shortage sparks international bidding war

Nursing shortage sparks international bidding war

The ICU is getting a digital makeover

The ICU is getting a digital makeover

For the love of a legend

For the love of a legend

Hate speech on TV must be curbed

Hate speech on TV must be curbed

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

What is click chemistry that won chemist trio Nobel?

What is click chemistry that won chemist trio Nobel?

 