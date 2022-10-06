Speak Out: October 6, 2022

Calling for formulation of a comprehensive national population policy which is applicable for all, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored.

“….the population policy has to be formulated considering all these factors mindfully. It should be applicable for all; public awareness campaigns will be required for creating a mindset of total observance of this policy. Only then rules pertaining to population control will yield results,” Bhagwat said while addressing the annual Vijayadashami rally in Nagpur.

Read more