Speak Out: October 8, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday completed 20 years as the head of a government, including over 13 years as Gujarat chief minister, with top BJP leaders lauding his leadership and crediting him for ushering in good governance and development.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya took to social media to mark the occasion. "Today Hon PM Sri @narendramodi Ji completes #20YearsofSevaSamarpan. Public life is walking on knife edge everyday. He is an inspiration for all to have led blemish free public life. History will remember him as the man who transformed Bharat & changed its politics irreversibly," he tweeted.

Read More