Speak Out: September 24, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 24 2022, 07:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 07:04 ist

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should more often meet political leadership from all sides which may help clear some "misunderstandings" opposition parties might have about his methods.

"India is now a force to reckon with, its voice is now heard across the world. In such a short span, it is not an ordinary thing. This is because of his actions, because of the guidance he is giving to the people and because of progress that India is making,” Naidu said after releasing the book titled Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas – Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks (May 2019-May 2020).

