Speakout: November 20, 2019

Lom Sabha member Pratap Simha, on Tuesday, said on twitter, "PM Modiji is building a New India of Mahatma Gandhi's dreams."
"On #WorldToiletDay, India is open-defecation free for the 1st time in history," he added.
He also added in his tweet, "Rural sanitation coverage in India: 2014 - 39% 2018 - 76% 2019 - 100%"
