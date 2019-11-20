Speakout: November 20, 2019

  Nov 20 2019
  • updated: Nov 20 2019, 07:59am ist

Lom Sabha member Pratap Simha, on Tuesday, said on twitter, "PM Modiji is building a New India of Mahatma Gandhi's dreams."

"On #WorldToiletDay, India is open-defecation free for the 1st time in history," he added.

He also added in his tweet, "Rural sanitation coverage in India: 2014 - 39%   2018 - 76%    2019 - 100%"

 

