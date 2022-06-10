Gifts for an uber-cool dad

Instant camera

The Polaroid Now instant camera with improved features of autofocus and double exposure works for fathers who enjoy photography. Available in seven colours, it also features Bluetooth connectivity that can be connected to the Polaroid app.

Fitness watch

The Fitbit Versa 3 is a water-resistant smartwatch with in-built activity trackers which monitor calories intake and burnt, a step counter, exercise intensity tracker, and sleep and heart rates. A full charge lasts up to a week and the watch can be connected to GPS, WiFi or Bluetooth.

Clip speaker

The JBL clip Bluetooth speaker is compact and can be tagged to your belt or bag strap and can be carried around. The speaker offers a quality bass sound, is waterproof and dustproof, and can last for 10 hours on a single full charge.

Wireless Bluetooth earbuds

The Jaybird Vista Truly Wireless earbuds come with a compact charging case and a 16-hour battery life. The battery lasts for six hours and the charging case charge lasts for 10 hours. Additionally, these lightweight earbuds are waterproof and shockproof.

Tag along

The AirTag are Bluetooth tags that can be tracked with your Apple devices. Attach them to your keys, bags or other devices and locate them using the Find My App. Its Bluetooth feature allows it to be connected to nearby Apple devices.

Eye massager

The Breo iSee4 Eye Massager has an adjustable elastic band on the headband, which makes it usable for all ages. It is foldable and thus even be carried during business trips or on the go.

Charging station

The Oblio wireless charging station and sanitizer not only fast charges your smartphone in under three hours, but also disinfects it. Compatible with smartphones measuring 8.3cm wide and 1.05 cm thick, it is enabled with a Qi-processor.

Speaker

Echo Dot (4th Gen), the Alexa-enabled Bluetooth speaker has a built-in LED display and a clock. One can play music, ask questions, listen to audiobooks or podcasts on this. It comes with an additional 3.5 mm audio output which allows external speakers to be connected to it.