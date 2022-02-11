Love in luxury

Dine under the stars

The Oberoi offers a four-course meal by the pool or in the garden. The menu covers Thai, Japanese, Continental and Indian. Specialties include steaks, sushi and the popular Mock Duck.

Star couple

At Star Registration, you can name a star visible from India or anywhere in the world. The Binary Star package includes two stars located close to each other. You get a set of documents by post or email, showing the registration, and you can track the star on a website and app.

Rejuvenate with a spa date

If a spa date is your fancy, SPA.ce, with three centres in Bengaluru and one in Mysuru, offers a package curated for couples. It includes organic and natural spices, oils and herbs like lavender, coffee, wintergreen, eucalyptus, rosemary, and thyme, said to help in recovery from physical and mental fatigue. Packages include a body scrub with deep exfoliation and moisturising and a massage.

Joy ride

This offers a view of Bengaluru from a helicopter 1,000 feet above the earth. The joy ride commences from the air station in Jakkur and covers the Bangalore Palace, Bangalore Turf Club, Chinnaswamy Stadium, and MG Road. For February 14, they have limited time slots from 11 am - 1 pm.

Romantic staycation

Surrounded by the lush Western Ghats and the enticing aroma of coffee plantations, The Serai at Chikkamagaluru gives you the perfect setting for a staycation. They have various experiences as add-ons, for Rs 6,500 to Rs 48,000. You can curate your menu or choose a cuisine of your liking for a culinary treat with a bottle of sparkling wine.

You can have dinner either by the lake or under an old banyan tree or in your room by your private pool.

On a wine-trail

Located close to the famed Dodda Alada Mara (Big Banyan Tree), The Big Banyan Vineyard and Resort promises serenity and peace. The vineyard has growing on it the Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot grapes, which makes you appreciate the wine even more. A team introduces you to the art of winemaking. The luxury resort is inspired by the traditional architecture of Kerala, and offers a multi-cuisine complimentary breakfast buffet.