When the last school bell of the day rang, Nobi rushed through the school gates. She was excited as her mother was making noodles. When lunch was ready, she sat down with her mom to eat and watch TV along with it.

Suddenly Nobi said, “Mom, I learned a new fact in our history class today. Did you know that Bal Gangadhar Tilak was the ‘Father of the Indian revolution?”

Of course she knew, but replied, “Really? Is it so?” “Yes, he was called the ‘Father of the Indian Revolution’ by Jawaharlal Nehru, as he helped lay the foundation for Indian Swaraj,” Nobi explained.

“That’s interesting, Nobi. Do you know who is called the Mother of the Indian revolution?” Nobi wasn’t expecting that; she thought for a minute and said, “ No, mom. I didn’t know there was a ‘Mother of the Indian revolution’ too.” Taking her daughter into her lap, Nobi’s mom said, “Her name is Madam Bhikaji Cama. She was the first lady who unfurled the first version of the Indian national flag — a tricolour of green, saffron, and red stripes, on foreign soil.” Nobi’s eyes lit up with curiosity.

“She was born in an influential Parsi family. She was a diligent student, and after her marriage to Rustom Cama, a lawyer, she spent most of her time in social work. Bhikaji Cama was one of the bravest women in the Indian freedom struggle. She carried out many campaigns.”

She stopped, stuffed a spoon of noodles into Nobi’s mouth, and continued talking about the impact of the Indian nationalist movement on Bhikaji Cama. “She was influenced by an environment in which the Indian nationalist movement was taking root; Bhikaji was drawn towards political issues from a very early age. In 1896, the bubonic plague broke out in the Bombay Presidency, and Bhikaji immediately volunteered to help the team working to save the plague victims. Hundreds were dying in Bombay, and Bhikaji, too caught the deadly disease. Though she recovered, the disease left her in poor health. In 1902, Bhikaji left India for London, and stayed there for the rest of her life.”

Nobi was fascinated. “She must have been brilliant. It must have been so hard to survive in a foreign land,” she said.

“Madam Cama had a flair for languages, which she used to discuss her nation’s issues on foreign soil. Did you know that the British wanted her to return to India to prevent her from participating in any nationalist movements?”

Nobi had never heard of anything like this. “What did she do then? Did she come back to her India?” she asked her mother. “No, my child. She refused to make any such promise and remained exiled in Europe. She represented India’s case in a foreign land.”

Nobi was smitten at this point. “Wow, she was so brave!” she exclaimed.

Her mother continued to describe Cama’s efforts.“Yes, indeed. During her stay there, she met Dadabhai Naoroji and began working for the Indian National Congress. The same year, Cama relocated to Paris, where together with Singh Rewabhai Rana and Munchershah Burjorji Godrej, she co-founded the Paris Indian Society.”

“She spoke at length about the devastating effects of British Colonialism in Stuttgart, Germany, in 1907. These effects included constant famine and crippling taxes that had ripped the Indian economy. It was during this event that she unfurled the ‘Flag of Independence’.’’

She further recollected, “Bhikaji Cama and fellow activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar designed the flag. The flag of Independence would be the precursor to the current national flag of India. In the flag, the top green stripe had eight blooming lotuses representing pre-independence India’s eight provinces. ‘Bande Mataram‘ was written across the central saffron stripe in Hindi. On the bottom red stripe, a half moon was on the right, and the rising sun was on the left, indicating the Hindu and Muslim faith. She became the first woman and Indian to unfurl the flag of our independence on foreign soil.”

Nobi felt immense respect for Bhikaji Cama. “She honoured all the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives to fight for Independence. Thank you so much, mom, for telling me about her. I wish to become like her when I grow up and stand up for what is best for my nation,” she said.