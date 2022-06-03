Nature magazine for the youth

Red Soil Spring is a nature magazine crafted for children aged 7-12. The print edition of the magazine was released in March 2022.

Amrutha Preetham, a nature writer, is the co-founder and the editor-in-chief of the magazine. Senthil Nathan, apart from being the co-founder of Red Soil Spring, is also the principal architect of Poetics, a design studio for architecture. His design project focuses on land, people, and their surroundings, intending to achieve harmony between them.

The magazine plans to explain to youngsters that “we are all connected in the web of life” and that “our interconnectedness makes us sustain our lives”.

“We have a place where kids can connect with nature called Red Soil Nature Play in Bengaluru. Due to the pandemic, the site was temporarily shut down. It was then that the magazine took shape with the idea of bringing nature to kids,” says Senthil.

This international magazine, which has subscribers worldwide, including places like London, Chicago, Singapore, Toronto, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and others, is a 68-page monthly magazine with a particular theme every month.

They have released two issues so far and are ready with their third one. The previous two themes covered in it were ‘Trees’ and ‘Blossoms.’

The magazine, which aims to be interactive with young readers, comprises four colourful yet informative sections — Explore the Earth, Know our co-habitants, Connect with the Earth and Celebrate Nature. The first section allows the kids to learn about the season of a country through a story, along with exploring the ecosystem and discovering the natural wonders and rhythms of our environment.

The second section helps the readers learn more about their co habitats, such as learning about the life cycles, habitats of animals and others. The last two sections consist of poems, stories, nature journaling and other engaging activities.

The magazine uses vegetable-based ink for the safety of its readers and is printed on FSC certified paper.

The package is plastic-free and bio-degradable. The magazine is ad-free and is available for subscription online, and can be found in bookstores and libraries.

It is priced at Rs 175 per copy. The six months and one-year subscriptions are charged Rs 995 and Rs 1,995, respectively.