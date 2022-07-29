Recycle paper to make a doll

If you have old magazines and newspapers lying around the house, instead of throwing them out, here is how you can make a doll showpiece.

Materials required

Newspaper or old magazines

Scale

Fevicol

Thread

Rubberband

Ball pen refill

Acrylic paint

Method

Cut the old newspapers into 30 to 40 rectangles of 15” x 4”.

Next, cut another news paper into four squares of 7” x 7”.

Using a ball pen refill a guide, diagonally roll the rectangle pieces one by one to form a stick. The sticks don’t need to be completely identical.

Secure the corners of the stick with fevicol. You should have at least 35 newspaper sticks.

Take one of the sticks, preferably the longest one, and fold it in half. Take another newspaper stick and place it about two inches below the fold(leaving space to make the head) to form a cross shape. Secure with glue and let it dry.

Meanwhile, take eight more sticks and fold them in half. Place them four on each side on the horizontal stick parallelly. Bunch them together and secure them tightly with a thread or rubberband three inches below the intersection (for the body and differentiate at the hips). Secure with glue.

Take about 20 sticks and loop them around the hip and secure them. Wrap two to three newspaper squares over these sticks, to form the girl’s skirt.

Take another stick and roll it around the top of the intersection to make the head. Cover it with one of the squares with a mixture of glue and water (1:1 ratio) to make it look smooth and oval.

Roll the stick into circles and secure it with glue. Add more stickers over the previous circle to make the circle bigger. With your thumb, push in the middle of your circle to make a hat shape.

Stick it to the top of the head with glue.You can make other accessories like a purse, handbag, caps and bangles as well.

Now paint your doll with your preferred colours using acrylic paint.