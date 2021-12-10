Sleep precious sleep

Invest in these bedtime products, that will "solve all your sleep problems". Note: You could lose your sleep, after looking at the prices

Sanjana Megalamane
Sanjana Megalamane,
  • Dec 10 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 03:23 ist
Van Der Hilst pillow. Credit: Official Website/tailormadepillow.com

These bedtime products tell the world how you live it up even when you are fast asleep.

Belgian bathrobe

From Chrissy Teigen to Dakota Johnson, this floral and luxurious robe has caught the eye of many eminent figures. The lightweight silk crepe bathrobe highlights the label’s prints. Made in Belgium, the design is inspired by the traditional peignoirs, worn extensively in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Pillow with diamonds

Amsterdam-based neck specialist Thijs van der Hilst’s gold-edition pillow is personalised with the help of 3D technology. It records precise head and shoulder shapes and designs the pillows accordingly. Printed on Dutch memory foam, it is made from Egyptian cotton and mulberry silk with a 24k gold cover and a zipper embedded with 22.5-carat sapphire and four diamonds.

Icelandic quilt with bird feather

This duvet is a soft quilt filled with down extracted from eider, a bird native to Iceland and the northern parts of Canada.

The harvest is done ethically and handpicked, and traditional craftsmanship goes into its making. The process is what makes it expensive. This is said to be the world’s warmest and most comfortable quilt.

Magnetic floating bed

This cultural and visual piece of art by Dutch architect Janjaap Ruijssenaars permits you to sleep midair on a bed that uses 1,500 pounds of magnets to keep you 16 feet in the air. The rectangular black bed makes you feel you are sleeping on the clouds and, thus, is one of the most expensive mattresses in the world.

Bed linen with gold

Bespoke bed linen has 22-carat gold woven directly into the fabric — merino wool and 100 percent Egyptian cotton. It is made from 1,000 thread count sheets and silk jacquard. It takes about three months for manufacture and delivery, once you place the order. 

