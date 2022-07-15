Talk it out: Can computers replace teachers?

Ruqayya Irshad

Grade 6, New Middle East International School, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)

In today’s world, computers play a very important role in our lives. As a student, I feel that, with just a click,

computers can simplify our learning tasks, and give us a vast range of information.

Computers are very accurate and teach us through audios, images and videos, and that makes learning more interesting and also fun. However, teachers get exhausted and are limited in their sources and capabilities.

We fear scolding from a teacher but computers are emotionless so students need not worry. We can also solve our inquisitiveness and ask questions without feeling nervous or shy. There is no judgement.

With computers, we can learn at our convenience as they can assist us anytime of the day whereas it takes time to understand the style of teaching at school and education institutions also impose rules on students.

Computers give us an option of self-learning, an idea that can be considered seriously in the near future as schools and universities charge hefty amounts as fees.

So, I feel computers are for people of my generation.

Nik Kowdley

Grade 5, Maddison Trust Elementary, Virginia (United States)

If I have learned anything from virtual schooling during the pandemic, it is that, having a teacher in person is invaluable. Computers can never provide the much-needed human interaction, such as a reassuring pat on the back for a struggling child, a high-five or a kind smile and hug to brighten a student’s morning.

Computers are not yet advanced enough to convey emotions, and if they replace teachers, schools could become emotionally tough on us students. Unlike computers, teachers can adapt to each student’s learning path, and find the best way to help an entire class thrive.

When a child has questions, a teacher has the ability to engage in real-time dialogue, and help the student comprehend. On the other hand, a computer will only be able to provide standard answers. I look up to many of my teachers as role models because they have inspired me with their amazing personalities.

In short, a computer may be able to teach a student how to count, but only a teacher can teach them in a way that really counts!