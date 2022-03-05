The Maybach is B-town's dream machine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made news last December when he was spotted moving around in an expensive Mercedes Maybach S 650 Guard during the two-day visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi.

The Maybach, reported to cost around INR 12 crore, is a top-of-the-line protected vehicle that is both bullet and blast-proof.

However, it's not just Modi who gets to ride in a Mercedes Maybach. The hefty price tag of the ultra-luxurious sedan doesn't seem to be a hurdle for our B-town celebrities.

"Top-end Mercedes-Benz products like the GLS Maybach luxury SUV, the Mercedes-Maybach luxury limousine, the S-Class luxury limousine, the GLS luxury SUV, the Iconic G 350 D, and the AMG G 63 SUVs are highly preferred by celebrities internationally and in India," said Santosh Iyer, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India. "Our clientele comprises business icons, company CEOs and heads of states."

From Ranveer Singh to Kriti Sanon, here are seven Bollywood celebrities who own Maybachs.

Shahid Kapoor: Mercedes Maybach S580

Kapoor gifted himself a swanky Mercedes-Maybach S580 worth INR 2.79 crores on his 41st birthday on February 25. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani uploaded a video of Kapoor and his wife Mira taking the new car's delivery.

Ranveer Singh: Mercedes Maybach GLS 600

On his 36th birthday, on July 6, 2021, the "Padmaavat" star bought the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, launched in India at INR 2.43 crore. With its impressive exterior design and its high-class interior appeal, the Maybach is a hell of a beauty.

Janhvi Kapoor: Mercedes Maybach S560

In October 2019, Jahnvi was cruising around in a Mercedes Maybach S560. Interestingly, the car has the same registration number as Janhvi's mother's (the late actress Sridevi) Mercedes Benz S Class. Both the vehicles have 7666 as the last four digits of the registration number.

Arjun Kapoor: Mercedes Maybach GLS 600

Jahnvi's stepbrother and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor also owns an extra-luxurious blue Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV with an electrically-opening panoramic sliding/tilting sunroof and climate-controlled seats with a massage function. Kapoor reportedly bought the car in September 2021.

Kriti Sanon: Mercedes Maybach GLS 600

Sanon also got herself a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV in September 2021. The actress has been spotted in and about Mumbai in her posh new ride. Apart from this, Sanon also reportedly has a BMW 3 Series Sedan and an Audi Q7.

Hrithik Roshan: Mercedes Maybach S 500

The Greek God of India is perhaps one of the earliest owners of the Mercedes Maybachs in India. His all-white Mercedes Maybach S 500 houses a powerful V-type petrol engine. It is available in Metallic Obsidian Black and Polar White colours. Though the sedan is no longer available in India, it once bore a Rs 1.8 crore price tag.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Mercedes Maybach GLS600

Khurrana, known for films like "Andhadhun" and "Vicky Donor," bought a new Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 in July 2021. A video of him stepping out of the car that went viral confirmed his purchase.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: