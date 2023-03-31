The new girl in class

Avantika walked through the gate of her new school The Academy for Excellence. She was nervous as it was her first day, though the school had already started last week. But as her transfer certificate had been misplaced, it had delayed her entry into the school. She had met five girls and two boys during her orientation programme, but sadly none of them were in her grade.

As her father had received a promotion at work, in a new city, he had enrolled her in a new school with all kinds of facilities for the students.

After the assembly, Avantika quickly made her way to her classroom. The windows were open. Choosing the last seat, she deposited her school bag and settled in her chair, awaiting the arrival of the first teacher.

A feeling of nervousness gripped her. She had heard a lot about her new school and the snooty boys and girls. Would she even make a friend here, she wondered?Slowly the students drifted into the classroom, staring at her curiously. Feeling shy, she lowered her face, pretending to read her textbook. The student sitting directly in front of her, frequently turned around to stare at her, as though she was an alien.

A teacher wearing a brown kurta and leggings entered the classroom. Avantika’s eyes widened. The teacher looked so young, like she had just finished college.

“Good morning Miss Sonalika,” the students rose from their chair.

“Ah, so the new girl is here,” the teacher’s eyes twinkled. “Please come here and tell us a few lines about yourself.”

Avantika slowly rose from her chair and walked towards the teacher’s table. “I’m Avantika Mishra,” she said. “I love painting and reading, especially detective stories. I also enjoy playing games with my building friends.”

“Thank you,” the teacher smiled. “You can sit down.”

Returning to her seat, she quickly sat down. As the class got underway, Avantika was surprised. She had assumed that the lessons would be difficult to grasp, on the contrary she was finding it easy.

Suddenly one of her classmates said, “Ma’am someone has stolen my lunch box. It has never happened before.”

Avantika paled. She hoped no one suspected her of stealing. What a sad coincidence that the day she joined the class, there was a theft.

“I just dropped my school bag on my chair and rushed to the auditorium for the assembly,” the girl continued. “Now while removing my books from my bag, I saw that my lunch box is missing.”

The teacher stared at the students. “Whoever has done this please own up,” she said.

There was complete silence. The students sat stiffly in their seats. A couple of students stared discreetly at Avantika. She gulped.

“I’ll have to alert the principal and we will have to check everyone’s bags,” the teacher looked sad. “I was hoping to avert this scenario, but now I’m helpless. I just can’t overlook this.”

A movement on the tree outside the window captured Avantika’s gaze. She looked at the open window, then she turned to her classmate’s desk. It was close to the window.

As she rose from her chair, several students gasped. Instead of walking towards the teacher’s chair, she headed towards the window. A monkey sat on one of the branches of the tree munching an apple. Another monkey sat beside it, clutching a big, red tiffin box and stuffing its mouth with a sandwich.

“What are you doing, Avantika?” the teacher asked.

“Trying to solve the mystery of the missing tiffin box,” Avantika turned to the students.

The students gaped at her.

“Let me explain ma’am,” Avantika said. “When I entered the classroom, I saw the windows open. I also heard the cawing of the crows. That time I didn’t pay attention as I was nervous, it being my first day in class. After my classmate reported her missing tiffin box, I put on my detective hat. One glance out of the window and I caught a glimpse of the thief.”

The teacher walked to the window and burst out laughing. “I can’t punish this thief.”

Everyone rushed to the window. The two thieves (monkeys) unaware that they had an audience were enjoying their breakfast.

“Detective Avantika solves the mystery of the missing tiffin box,” the teacher smiled. “Good job!”

The students stared at the new girl in class with awe.

(The author writes stories and columns for children)