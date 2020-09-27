Time for bonding

The coronavirus outbreak is affecting people across the world in different ways. For parents of school and college-going teens, the experience has been overwhelming and exhausting. Schools and colleges are shut, all out of home activities, social interactions have stopped. As teens are not used to be at home all the time, they have become irritable as they are tired of being isolated and bored. But you can turn this self-isolation to family bonding time. As we see, teens are much engaged with their gadgets and friends, while parents are busy with work and they don’t get time to interact and spend some quality time together. This lockdown can help to strengthen the bond between parents and their kids.

Here are some tips on how to make this the best time for your family:

Establish a daily routine: It starts with a routine, not only for teens but also for parents. They need to understand that it is not a vacation and they must have fixed mealtimes and bedtimes for good health. Since online study sessions are on, it would be good to have a schedule of different activities they can do on their own while you finish your work. Chores like making their bed, cleaning up their room do not require your help or supervision.

Regulate screen time: In times like these, some parents are wary of giving their children too much screen time even while they struggle to keep them occupied. Keep an age-appropriate quota and use digital media strategically to get you through the most difficult times of the day. Find ways to make screen time more productive such as attending virtual classes, reading e-books, opting for virtual museums or zoom tours or watching YouTube videos for revision of concepts. They can also enrol for short online courses like photography, painting, dance classes etc.

Bond with your children: Try to improve your bond with your children. Share your childhood memories and experiences with them. You can show them photo albums and relive the memories. You can also go with a trend like posting challenges, photos and videos together on social media. Plan a wish list post-Covid-19 with your kids.

Nurture a hobby: Some kids have a passion for painting or drawing or storytelling. Develop tasks that tap into their passion. Make them learn something new and productive. Use the time to connect with them and bond with them as a family. Dance and other such activities are one great way. They not only engage them but help let off some pent up energy.

Teach them values: The world is going through a lot of sufferings and turbulence. Teach your child to be grateful. Tell them this time shall pass too. Give them a holistic perspective of life. This will help to bring calmness and positivity.

Connect, collaborate & make a difference: Reach out for help. Talk to other parents. Help other parents and children with what you have learned and experienced. This way you will learn from each other’s experience.

Turn this Covid-19 lockdown into a good time to build a strong bond with your kids.

(The author is a nutritionist)