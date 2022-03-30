Timely awareness and care key to oral cancer survival

Most of us tend to be ignorant about oral hygiene and conditions like oral cancer. Heavy tobacco consumption is the leading cause of oral cancer in approximately 80 per cent of older men, especially those above 40 years of age.

The main problem in India is the lack of awareness and a non-serious attitude towards the early signs of cancer. Most people consult a doctor only when they reach the third or fourth stage.

Cancer has many warning signs that can help detect the onset of the disease before it's too late! With the help of advanced medical facilities and technologies, it has become easier and more convenient for one to detect the disease and improve the patient's chance of survival.

Cavity cancer (including lips, teeth, tongue and gums) and Oropharynx cancer (neck and throat) are not always easy to spot.

Symptoms vary from person to person. Not all patients experience pain or irritation, and sometimes the symptoms are barely noticeable at the early stages.

Oral cancer is a cancerous growth in the mouth, tongue, lips, gums, or throat. Red or white patches in the oral cavity—tongue, lips, mouth, throat, or neck—should not be ignored. If the patches/ulcers don't disappear even after three weeks, consult a dentist, an oral surgeon, or a specialist. Severe swelling, bad breath, pain in the mouth, or heavy gum bleeding are other warning signs.

Preventive measures:

Visit your dentist for regular checkups.

Get screened—early detection saves lives.

Avoid smoking and drinking alcohol.

Follow a healthy lifestyle.

Look after your teeth and mouth.

Don't delay in seeking advice from a dentist or medical professional.

It may be possible to treat oral cancer in stages one and two through minor surgery. The third and fourth stage treatments include advanced surgeries, radiation treatments and chemotherapies that vary from person to person and their type of cancer.

(Dr Shraddha Mishra is the Head of the Department of Max Dental Department and the founder of Niyama Care)