Training in luxury

With the new year around the corner, it is time to renew your fitness goals. We bring you training essentials to cater to your health, design and luxury aspirations

Punching bag

Raxa's luxury punching bag is crafted from 100% cowhide leather. It can be ordered with filling inside or separately and that is made of genuine leather scraps too.

As a thumb rule, you should fill the bag to half of your weight, and this one can take up to 40 kg.

The bag comes with an integrated hanging system, and the ring is made from professional stainless steel.

Kettlebells

There’s a good reason why kettlebells are a common sight at home. Whether it comes to losing weight, building muscles, improving posture or working up stamina, they help with all. These kettlebells from LOVA are ergonomically designed and made from American walnut wood to add a touch of elegance to your daily workouts.

A set comprises a vertical stand and dumbbells weighing 4, 6, 8, and 10 kg.

Exercise bike

Don’t be deceived by the looks. It’s very much an exercise cycle, also touted as an innovative, stylish and space-saving fitness tool for homes. The circular frame is made from carbon, steel, and glass fibre, and accommodate five spinning positions. It comes with an option to integrate smartphones and tablets, and also to buy dumbbells.

All-rounder machine

The ROM QuickGym is the go-to tool for building muscles, doing cardio, and achieving flexibility. Beginners can use it as easily as seasoned athletes.

The machine comes with a trial period of 30 days, after which you can decide to return or keep it.